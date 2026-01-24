Injury Report: Kentucky Basketball vs. Ole Miss

Ahead of Saturday's early tipoff between the Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels, the injury report for the game has been released. Three Wildcats will not play on Saturday, as Jayden Quaintance, Kam WIlliams, and Jaland Lowe are all listed as "OUT" for the game.

Lowe was ruled out for the season a few weeks ago. As for Quaintance, he has not played in the last four games for Kentucky after appearing in games against St. John's, Bellarmine, and Missouri. Then, there is Williams, who is a new injury for Kentucky on the report, as he suffered a broken foot in Wednesday's win over Texas in Rupp Arena. Here is what head coach Mark Pope had to say after the game about his devastating injury: ""Kam's foot's broken, so he'll be out," Pope said following the game. "He's just a beautiful kid, I thought he actually made some special plays tonight, and so we're gonna get him back healthy as soon as we possibly can, but he'll be out for a while, and it's certainly a blow to us."

With Quaintance, he is now set to miss five-straight games for Kentucky basketball, and before the game against Texas, Pope spoke on the situation, as knee swelling continues to hold him out of games. "He will not play tomorrow night, but he's making progress. We're super optimistic, and he's kind of going through the process and hopefully he'll be back soon." A few weeks ago, when Jaland Lowe was announced out for the season, Pope talked about how that decision came down to how well he can still impact the game despite the injury, and how that kind of same sentiment is also true for Quaintance moving forward. "I think for him, it's just, is there a way that I can functionally do this and get out there and contribute to the team?," Pope said at the time of the Lowe decision. "I think that's pretty simple. And I think at the end of the day,it's the same way for JQ, like, is there a way and get on the floor and actually positively impact this game?So there are so many things that you factor in, but at the end of the day, it comes down to that very simple thing. For both these guys, they desperately want to be on the floor."

Williams specifically is a new injury for this Kentucky team. Can they keep their winning streak going without him? They're going to need some guys on the bench to step up in order to do so.

