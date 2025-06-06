Is Kam Williams an underrated player on Kentucky's roster for next season?
Mark Pope's first addition from the transfer portal this offseason was Tulane transfer wing Kam Williams. On March 28, Williams announced his commitment to Mark Pope and the Wildcats, just hours before Kentucky took on Tennessee in the Sweet 16. A very early pickup in the transfer portal cycle, that has caused the 6-8 forward to be overlooked on the roster that has seen five more pickups from the portal since.
Williams shouldn't be overlooked, but that could be likely heading into next season. So far this offseason, there hasn't been as much hype for Williams as there is others from the portal. Scouts, analysts and fans should take notice, because Mark Pope's system could be exactly what Williams needs to flourish and get to the next level successfully. Williams is classified simply as a 3-and-D wing that can not only shoot, but also play lockdown defense. Don't sleep on his athleticism, though, as that is a huge part of his offensive game. After signing with the Wildcats, Pope said Williams has "untapped athleticism that is going to make his ceiling really high." That potential is exactly why he could play himself into being a legit NBA Draft prospect, even into a first round talent. He has all of the tools to make that happen.
Another reason Williams should get more attention heading into next season is his age. Usually transfers are older, but the 6-8 forward just wrapped up his freshman season at Tulane, looking to make a second-year jump playing in a system that will allow him to not only help space the floor with his shooting, but to get to the basket easily and excel at cutting to the rim. Last season with the Green Wave, Williams averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from three.
Mark Pope wanted to answer the need for both defense and athleticism, and he got just that with Williams. He's going to be a utilized weapon for Pope whether he ends up starting or not. If he comes off the bench, Williams could win an important SEC award next season.