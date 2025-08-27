Is Kentucky's seed too low in ESPN's recent Bracketology update?
There is no offseason for ESPN's Joe Lunardi, as he is always working hard to make sure he is updating his Bracketology even during the summer. Yesterday brought another update to the Bracketology, and once again, the Kentucky Wildcats were a three-seed.
Kentucky was a three seed in the West Region, which has them opening things up in the NCAA Tournament against 14-seed Furman, and with a win in this game, the Wildcats would likely take on the six-seed Kansas.
Obviously, Bracketology right now isn't all that important when it comes to opponents, but it is interesting to see where Lunardi believes Kentucky will end up seed-wise.
The Wildcats were a three seed last season, and it is hard to see this team being a three seed once again, knowing how much talent Mark Pope has on the 2025-26 roster.
Kentucky has the deepest roster in all of college basketball, which is a plus for this team, but the health of Jayden Quaintance is a big question mark for this basketball team. The Wildcats will likely have to play a bunch of talented teams without Quaintance during non-conference play. If they lose some of these basketball games, it could have a negative effect on seeding when Selection Sunday rolls around.
It feels like a safe floor for this Kentucky team is a four seed, but in all honesty, with the roster Pope has, it should be a three seed. This team also has the talent to be a one seed if all of the pieces to this puzzle fit together nicely.
The other takeaway from Lunardi's Bracketology update is that there are 14 SEC teams in the field. While it might not be as good as it was last season, it still will be the best conference in the nation next season, and another SEC team very well could win it all. The hope in Lexington is that Kentucky is going to be that team.
College basketball is quickly approaching, and the Kentucky Wildcats are going to get back to powerhouse status this season, thanks to the elite roster Pope has put together.