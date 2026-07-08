Is the Braydon Hawthorne breakout coming this season for Kentucky?

The biggest what-if on this Kentucky roster is, without question, Braydon Hawthorne. The coaching staff added Hawthorne to last season's roster to come in and redshirt, knowing that he has all of the upside in the world. Some members of Big Blue Nation wanted to see Hawthorne take the floor last season, especially when Kam Williams went down with an injury, but Mark Pope stuck to his word and redshirted Hawthorne.

Now Big Blue Nation is ready to see Hawthorne take the floor for the Wildcats this season, where he is going to have a role off the bench. I do think that Hawthorne is improving and will play a role this season, but I don’t think he fully has tapped into his potential. We haven’t heard as much about Hawthorne in summer practice as I would have liked, but the reality is he has to get on the floor.

Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Braydon Hawthorne (22) shoots the ball during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the reason I wanted to see Hawthrone on the floor last season was to help with the growing pains of playing SEC basketball. He is going to have to go through that this season, but it will help him get closer to reaching his potential.

The reason Kentucky fans are so excited to see the 6’8 wing take the floor is that he has the potential to be an NBA superstar. Hawthorne could truly become an elite high-level basketball player, but he is a late bloomer. Coach Pope has talked about how when it all comes together for this kid, it is going to be scary, and he is right.

Braydon Hawthorne is hopeful that after waiting his turn, he's ahead of the game heading into this season. pic.twitter.com/rqVHnZ3P8d — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) July 7, 2026

It would be awesome if we got closer to the start of the season and started to hear reports that Hawthrone is playing really well and that he is closer to reaching his potential. Coach Pope needs to keep his confidence high and keep telling him to work hard because once he puts it all together, it will be very scary for the rest of the SEC.

As I said, I definitely would love to be hearing right now that Hawthorne is putting it all together, but I am not worried because I know it is a matter of when, not if. The motto for this Kentucky team is upside. There are a ton of guys who have it, and Hawthorne is one of them. If this team can find it, the Wildcats will be scary good this season.

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