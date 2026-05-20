It could come down to a Kentucky vs. Louisville battle for Milan Momcilovic

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have two big decisions surrounding the program, and they are the NBA Draft decisions made by Malachi Moreno and Milan Momcilovic. Big Blue Nation is hoping that Moreno will be back in Lexington next season as the starting center for the Wildcats. It sounds like this decision is just about 50/50 for the Kentucky native, but fans are worried.

Momcilovic is an Iowa State transfer, but he very well could stay in the NBA Draft. Kentucky has been involved in this recruitment, and the belief is that if he pulls his name out of the draft, he could end up in Lexington next season.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If both Momcilovic and Moreno were members of the 2026-27 Kentucky roster, this gives Pope a chance to have a really good team. Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 shared his thoughts on where things stand right now with the decision of Momcilovic.

Here is what Goodman had to say about Momcilovic: “He’s looking for a first-round promise, and I don’t think he will get one. I think Milan comes back to school. He’s in the portal, and I think it is probably a Kentucky/Louisville battle it sounds like at this point. Now again, you don’t know how things are going to change here. Some schools have some big-time money lying around from where they missed, so there might be some late shooters for Milan Momcilovic. But to me, come on, man, you gotta go back to school. You gotta go back to school rather than probably being a second-round pick.”

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It does seem to make sense for Momcilovic to be back in college next season, knowing how much money he would make, but it does seem like he really wants to get his game to the next level. He will be the best three-point shooter in the nation next season, which would make him a perfect fit at both Kentucky and Louisville. Rick Pitino and St. John's are also involved but it does seem like Kentucky or Louisville makes more sense for Momcilovic's skillset.

It will be interesting to see if Momcilovic gets involved with some other schools if he pulls his name out of the draft, but right now, the two big names in the Bluegrass State are heavily involved. If this Kentucky team is going to be good next season, Pope needs Momcilovic and Moreno in a Kentucky uniform.

This is going to be a very important upcoming week for the outlook of the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball season.

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