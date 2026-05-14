Malachi Moreno talks about his upcoming stay or go decision

Big Blue Nation is awaiting a very important decision from Malachi Moreno on if he's coming back to Lexington for a second year, or staying in the NBA Draft and capitalizing on a unique opportunity. On one hand, Moreno can return to Kentucky and capitalize on improving his stock even more while also getting NIL money. As for the other, the big man has an opportunity to take advantage of potentially having a first round pick.

It's an absolutely huge decision and it hinders on Kentucky's chances next season in a big way. Moreno was clearly a priority to get back this offseason and without him, there is a hole in the frontcourt. As we await the decision, Moreno is in the middle of testing the draft process at the combine in Chicago. He was asked about the process and where things stand as fans eagerly await an announcement in an interview with CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter.

This is my dream, to be in the NBA, so I’m looking at it with my best foot forward. Obviously, I left the option on the table to come back to college if I could," he told Trotter. "Right now, all that’s leading into the decision is just how these next couple of weeks go. I know I have until the 27th to make that decision. I’ll just have a lot of talks with my brother because he’s probably going to be the most important factor in this decision. I'll talk to my family, talk to my inner circle and see what the best decision is for me at the time."

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) spins to the basket around Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Moreno also dove into what went into the decision to not participate in the 5-on-5 scrimmages.

"After talks with my brother and my agent, they kind of just said that they thought I was in a pretty good spot," Moreno said. " I got pro day coming up after this, after the week’s over in LA. I want to be full-strength for that. Then I have a couple more workouts after that, that are getting set up."

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) motions for the crowd to cheer during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The 7-foot big man is certainly taking the process seriously as his stock continues to rise and buzz of becoming a first round pick is growing louder. A recent draft intel article from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman shared one of the reasons why Moreno's stock is rising.

"With NIL bringing back a number of projected first-rounders, Malachi Moreno has a chance to capitalize during the draft process," Wasserman said. "There is already enough intrigue around a 19-year-old, 7-footer with strong shot-blocking and passing metrics, plus some touch indicators. Certain teams would prefer to gamble on a freshman with Moreno's tools, production, impact and historically translatable/valued archetype, rather than a projected 23-year-old rookie in a shallow draft. Scrimmages at the NBA combine will represent a huge opportunity for Moreno to generate more first-round interest."

The Kentucky native will have a very big decision to make over the next few weeks. Moreno has until May 27 to officially decide and BBN will surely be on a rollercoaster of emotions over that time.

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