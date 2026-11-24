Kentucky fans are going through some very hard times and maybe one of the worst few week stretches ever in regards to the basketball and football programs. For football, they are on a three-game losing streak after starting the season 7-1. Basketball, though, is in a much worse spot with their struggles of last season now bleeding into two double-digit losses and a near-upset against one of the worst teams in the country.

On Tuesday, Athletic Director J Batt shared a well-timed encouraging message to BBN. In it, Batt acknowledged that the past few weeks have not met the standard. But, he's also reminding fans that there is a lot of season left. Hear it from the AD himself below in his message to fans in his usual newsletter.

University of Kentucky athletics director J Batt speaks with members of the media during an interview session in Lexington, Ky., on June 16, 2026. Batt was introduced this week as the successor to retiring athletics director Mitch Barnhart. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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"Over the past few weeks we have experienced moments that have not met that standard. However, our expectations remain as high as ever," Batt said in his letter to BBN. "Our staff, coaches and student-athletes understand the standard and continue to work each and every day to reach it. At the same time, sustained success is rarely reached without plenty of adversity. Our standard will not change, but progress is not always linear. Excellence is best measured over time."

Batt then went on to note how successful programs like Volleyball, Women's Basketball and Football have been, while also noting that there is a lot to look forward to around UK Athletics and encouraging fans to show their support. With the recent struggles around men's basketball specifically, this letter was sent out at a very important time. Fans are growing restless and it sounds like Batt is going to see this season out and see if Pope can turn it around because he is correct that there is a lot of season left.

Whether that ends of being a good thing or a bad one remains to be seen, but we've got an important weekend coming up and Batt wants to remind fans of that. Even with the struggles, BBN doesn't stop supporting, and Batt knows the standard will never change during hard times like these.

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