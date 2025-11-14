Jaland Lowe has reinjured his shoulder as injuries continue to plague Kentucky
Kentucky fans were given a big scare in the Blue-White game as starting point guard Jaland Lowe went down with an ugly-looking shoulder injury. The good news was that this injury didn't end up being as serious as fans had thought, and after missing a short period of time, Lowe made his season debut in the Wildcats' second game of the season against Valparaiso, scoring six points to go with five assists. He only played 18 minutes in this game, knowing it was a blowout, and he was still coming back from the injury.
In his second game of the season, Lowe did some good things on offense for this basketball team. He did make some mistakes, like taking the transition three and missing the front end of the one and one down four points, but he did show a spark on offense.
The Wildcats are looking past the loss to Louisville and getting ready to take on Eastern Illinois, but Jack Pilgram of KSR reported that in today's practice, Lowe popped his shoulder out of place once again. The training staff was able to get it back into place, but now the status for Lowe is up in the air.
If these reports are true and Lowe did reinjure his shoulder, it is hard to see a world where he suits up for the Wildcats against Eastern Illinois. Kentucky should be able to take care of business in this game without Lowe, but Kentucky is scheduled to take on the Michigan State Spartans next Tuesday.
This is a Michigan State team that just got a big win over John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks and is currently ranked 17th in the nation.
Denzel Aberdeen did a lot of things well for the Wildcats in their loss to the Louisville Cardinals, scoring 26 points. He will likely be asked to run the point, assuming Lowe is not going to suit up against Eastern Illinois.
Before the game tomorrow, Coach Pope will talk, and more than likely, he will give an update on what is going on with Lowe's shoulder. If Coach Pope does not give an update before the game, he will be asked about it after by the media.
Fans need to hope that the injury isn't too serious, and a few days/weeks off for Lowe will have him back on the floor. If it is serious, Kentucky fans will get used to seeing Aberdeen run the one.