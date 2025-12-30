Baylor Coach Explains Controversial Choice to Sign Former NBA Draft Pick James Nnaji

Pretty awesome response from #Baylor's Cam Carr on James Nnaji coming to Waco.



"Our arms are open for him, this is gonna be home... I was a midseason transfer last year, and I feel like I got a lot of hate for it... We're excited to have him and get to meet him and learn how he… https://t.co/3Wo5I22uwN pic.twitter.com/faWWcMDOMQ