Baylor Coach Explains Controversial Choice to Sign Former NBA Draft Pick James Nnaji
The Baylor men’s basketball program made waves last week when they agreed to bring in former NBA second-round pick James Nnaji as a midseason addition.
The 7-foot center comes to college basketball after getting picked No. 31 in the 2023 NBA draft. Nnaji has not played in an NBA game, but has played in the NBA Summer League as well as professional basketball in Europe. He is able to play college basketball after the NCAA granted eligibility to multiple former G League players earlier this year, and Baylor opted to take advantage.
The decision has received blowback from numerous people across college basketball, notably including longtime Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.
"I'm a little surprised," Izzo told reporters last week. "I've got a call in to Scott. I'm anxious to see what he tells me. ... If that's what we're gonna do, shame on the NCAA. Shame on the coaches, too. But shame on the NCAA. Because coaches are going to do what they've got to do, I guess."
Baylor head coach Scott Drew acknowledged over the weekend, “When it first came out with G League players, I wasn’t in favor of that either. But again, we don't make the rules and as we find out about things, we're always going to adapt to put our program in the best position to be successful.”
“Coach Izzo and I are friends. I've got a lot of respect for him. Great conversation," Drew also told reporters. "As he said, most coaches are 99% aligned on things that we would like to see done with our game. At the same time, from my knowledge, until we get to collective bargaining, I don't think we can come up with rules that are agreeable or enforceable. Until that, I think all of us have got to be ready to adjust and adapt to what's out there.”
While others around college basketball might not be embracing the move, Nnaji’s new teammates seem excited to have him on board.
“Our arms are open for him, this is gonna be home. We don’t have any negative views on it,” guard Cam Carr said. “I was a midseason transfer last year, and I feel like I got a lot of hate for it. You have to accept the role you step into and know it’s not gonna be easy. ... We're excited to have him and get to meet him and learn how he plays.”
Nnaji arrived at Baylor on Sunday and is set to undergo a physical on Monday before the Bears work on getting him up to speed with the team offensively and defensively. He is expected to make his debut sometime in 2026.