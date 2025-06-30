Jaland Lowe is looking forward to showcasing his playmaking skills at Kentucky
Mark Pope went and got a veteran playmaking point guard in Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe. After signing with Kentucky, fans began focusing a lot on Lowe's shooting numbers and his efficiency there, and while that is ultimately a fact, his playmaking skills shouldn't be overshadowed. Lowe is a terrific playmaker, and with the right guys around him, it will take a load off of him in terms of scoring.
That's exactly the hope for Pope and the staff with Lowe next season. Lowe has plenty of weapons around him, and not only will it help his scoring efficiency and the amount of shots, but it will help him showcase his playmaking ability. Lowe talked about his passing when speaking with media on Monday, where he says he gets more joy out of passing than shooting.
"A lot of people got it mixed up that Jaland Lowe just loves to shoot the ball and jack stuff up. No, I love passing the ball. I've always told people I get more joy in an assist than scoring a basket. My whole life I've been a point guard. That's what I am. I mean, I know how to score the ball at a really high level, still, so people don't get that twisted. But I love passing the ball. That's always been natural for me, so being able to do that here will just, I feel like make everything open up."- Lowe on his love for playmaking.
It has been talked about before, but there are many similarities with Lowe and Lamont Butler's efficiency numbers entering their time at Kentucky. Mark Pope's system is going to not only loosen the load that Lowe had in the scoring department at Pitt, but also expand his playmaking opportunities. WIth scoring guards Denzel Aberdeen and returning star guard Otega Oweh, who led the Wildcats in scoring last season, as well as other scorers, Lowe will have plenty of opportunities to get some assists.
WIth scoring guards Denzel Aberdeen and returning star guard Otega Oweh, who led the Wildcats in scoring last season, as well as other scorers and shooters, Lowe will have plenty of opportunities to find open teammates and get some assists.