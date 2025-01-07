Jaxson Robinson staying after the Florida game to shoot shows the culture Mark Pope is building
Jaxson Robinson was brought to Lexington to be the star of this Kentucky basketball team, and he has had some early season struggles. He is averaging 12.1 points per game, but it had been inefficient at times, as Robinson is only shooting 30% from three.
In the win over the Florida Gators Robinson scored 14 points on 5-12 shooting and 2-6 from three. It wasn't a terrible showing from Robinson, but it would be great to see him shoot a better percentage from the field.
After the win and post-game media, Robinson came back out on the Rupp Arena floor to get some extra shots up while fans were still in the arena getting autographs from Coach Pope.
This says a lot about Robinson, as he knows he can play better basketball, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to do just that. While it says a lot about Robinson, it also says a lot about Coach Pope, as he is leading a program that will do whatever it takes to succeed.
This type of attitude has not been seen for a long time within the Kentucky basketball program, but it is clear Coach Pope's team is going to work until the wheels fall off.
Kentucky needs Robinson to get it going, and if he starts to find his groove, it is going to make a great team elite. If Robinson can get his three-point percentage up near the 35% or better mark, it will help this team win even more games.