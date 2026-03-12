Kam Williams has 'worked really hard' to return for Kentucky this season

It was a tough, up-and-down season for the Kentucky WIldcats. A part of that inconsistency was the fact that they have been without three players for a good portion of the year. One was declared out for the season back in the beginning of January in Jaland Lowe, but as for the other two, they have been working to hit the court again for the WIldcats.

With Jayden Quaintance, his recovery process has been much slower than Kam Williams' due to different reasons, but the fact that Williams made his return to the court just six weeks after suffering a broken foot tells you what kind of player and person he is. Not many players are willing to work their way back this quick, but he certainly has. On Tuesday, WIlliams returned for Kentucky in what was his first game back since Jan. 21. And he didn't just play a limited 8-10 minute role. The 6-8 forward played 17 minutes in his first action in six weeks, knocking off that rust by making a three on 1-3 shooting.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) celebrates his three-point shot that helps the Cats take the lead over Mizzou during SEC college basketball Wednesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky January 7, 2026. At left is Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00). | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All in all, BBN and his teammates were just happy to see him back, in hopes that he will continue to produce more as he gets more accustomed to being back on the court. After Kentucky's first round win over LSU in the SEC Tournament, Williams' teammates talked about how excited they were to see him in action with them.

"He comes in and trains every single day trying to get back,” Otega Oweh said of teammate Kam Williams. "I feel like that really shows the type of player and person he is. Anyone could just say they’re going to call it out for the season. I feel like he worked really hard to get back and get in game shape."

Mark Pope also talked about Williams' return, saying he has a very unique ability to impact the game in other ways than just shooting. Moving forward, though, with Williams coming off of an injury of that significance, it's all about how his foot responds. Pope added that he is hopeful the 6-8 forward's foot responds well to the 17 minutes of game action that he saw. What's even better about Williams playing 17 minutes in his first game back? "He hasn't made it through a full practice yet," Pope added. "But I knew I was going to throw him out there in the first half."

Now, it's all about how Williams feels tomorrow ahead of a very physical rematch with 8-seed Missouri in the SEC Tournament. Will he get the same amount of action as he continues to get back into a rhythm?