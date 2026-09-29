Kam Williams hopes to pick up where he left off before last season's injury

Kentucky fans received some injury updates regarding a few players on Monday, and one of those was Kam Williams, who has been rehabbing all summer following an offseason surgery from an injury he suffered this past season.

Williams went down in the game against Texas in early January, before fighting his way back into a limited role in the postseason. The 6-7 wing never really looked like what he was pre-injury. Williams was on his way to breaking out mid-season before the injury bug bit. For him, he's looking to return to his old self, telling Kentucky Wildcats On SI he wants to 'pick up where we left off' before he was sidelined.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"At that time, the confidence was going as high as it has been in the whole year, and that happened. So I mean, it took a took a toll for a little bit, but try to pick up where we left off at that moment."

Before the injury, Williams played a bench role, but was on his way to becoming a starter with how valuable he was as a scorer. The wing put up a career-high eight threes against Bellarmine just a few weeks before he went down. Mark Pope also knows how valauble Williams is and he talked about getting him back to full speed ahead of the regular season when he spoke with media on Monday.

"The nice thing for us is Kam knows us, and he understands what we're trying to do. So when he gets back, he's not coming back like as a brand new guy to the system. He understands it. ...This morning, we had shooting workouts, and he's back in the shooting workouts. And I only watched him for a couple minutes, but I didn't see him miss, and so I like that. I like that. That's gonna be important to get him back full speed."

Williams' shooting ability is a massive reason why he found success last season and with the amount of shot-creators around him on this roster, he'll get plenty of scoring opportunities when he gets back on the court.

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