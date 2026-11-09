Kansas will be without a starting guard against Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats will face the #15 Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic on Tuesday. For the Jayhawks, they will be without a starting guard against Kentucky. On Monday, head coach Bill Self announced that guard Melvin Council Jr. will be out for the foreseeable future after suffering a broken foot in practice.

"Melvin broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot during Monday's practice and will have surgery in the next couple of days," Self announced. "We expect a full recovery and we're hopeful he will return around the start of the conference season."

See below for a statement from Coach Self. pic.twitter.com/H9xDxagLem — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) November 9, 2026

As for where things go now, backup guard Leroy Blyden will likely get the push to starter now with Council out. Also, former Kentucky target Tay Kinney, who has been starting for the Jayhawks, will really get the chance to shine after his slow start to the season. A backcourt of Blyden, Kinney, and Tre White will likely be what Self rolls with on Tuesday, It will be interesting to see how the operation of Kansas' offense is affected with the absence of Council.

This season, the 6-4 guard is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. Now, others will have to step up in the backcourt for the Jayhawks as the lead-guard. Fellow guard Tre White has been a focal point for Kansas in the scoring column, so they will really be leaning on Blyden and Kinney to create in the backcourt. If there offense has noticeable struggles, that will bode well for Kentucky's chances.

No one likes to hear about injuries, even when its about the opponent. Suffering an injury the day before a game is very unfortunate news. It will not just impact the game, but it will impact the season for Council and the Jayhawks until he makes his return.

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