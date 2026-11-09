Zoom Diallo knows how big Kentucky's game against Kansas is

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting set to face their toughest yet, including the exhibitions, with the #15 Kansas Jayhawks in Chicago for the Champions Classic, an event that draws a ton of attention from the sports world, with plenty of national media and NBA scouts in attendance. It's a huge matchup, to say the least.

After the win over James Madison on Friday, Zoom Diallo was asked about the Kansas game and what the expectations are. Diallo knows the magnitude of it, calling it a must-win for the Wildcats.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes (4) reacts after a basket and foul against Fordham Rams during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Nov. 2, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Very excited," Diallo said of the Kansas game. "I feel like that is a statement game for us just to show where we're at currently in the season and continue to grow. But Kansas is a premier college basketball team and so are we. We're going into an atmosphere where we're ready to fight. ...I feel like that Kansas game will boost our confidence to another level and that's a must-win game for us."

Mark Pope was also asked about the big matchup with Kansas and what he wants to see from his team on Tuesday night. He believes in his team and what they can accomplish this season.

Nov 3, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope watches game play during the second half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We are going to go compete. This group loves to compete. And they love to do it together," Pope said following the win over James Madison. "We had guys that traditionally played, that are playing different rotations. You never felt for one second anybody on the court or on the bench was distracted. Everybody was fully in, everybody was ready to run on the court and make a contribution when their name was called. We will expect the same thing against Kansas in a few days and throughout the season. If we do that, it gives us a chance to keep getting better. Like we’ve talked about, this is a race for this young group to keep growing through the wins and the struggles. And we have a chance, I’m telling you, the makeup of this team, we have a chance to be good when it really, really matters."

The Wildcats will learn a lot about themselves on Tuesday night in Chicago.

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