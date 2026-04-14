Kentucky adds three transfers to the growing visit list this week

The visitor list is getting really long for Kentucky basketball this week and it's getting clear who they are prioritizing on the roster. After getting visits from Zoom Diallo, Rob Wright, Jalen Cox, Donnie Freeman, and the #1 player in the 2026 class, a pair of guards and a big have been added. According to KSR, Furman guard Alex Wilkins, Utah's Terrence Brown and SDSU's Magoon Gwath are also set to visit later this week.

As for Wilkins, it seems like Kentucky is eying for him to be at the shooting guard spot, but it all depends on Diallo's decision. The staff is open to the possibility of Diallo playing alongside Rob Wright if that does in fact end up working out, but is he? It's clear that Kentucky is really starting to prioritize Wilkins, who is a very good scorer coming from Furman. Wilkins is also a very capable shooter. Averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game, shooting 46.0% overall and 32.8% from three this past season, fitting into a system like Pope's would do wonders in boosting his three-point percentage. This is one to continue keeping an eye on as decisions start to shake out.

With Gwath, he just had a zoom meeting on Sunday with Mark Pope and now, it looks like the staff is getting him on campus for a visit. Gwath would be a massive (literally) depth piece for the Wildcats at the big man position. The 7-footer averaged 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season and was the best shot-blocker in the Mountain West. Kentucky is looking for depth at the five spot and Gwath would be an important get there.

Brown has received a lot of North Carolina buzz as of late since their leading point guard entered the transfer portal. But, he is set to visit Kentucky on Friday, as well as Kansas before that. Brown is seen as a combo guard as well, able to play either the one or the two spots. At 6-3, he played the point guard role for the Utes this past season, averaging 19.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 45.3% overall and 32.7% from three. It's uclear as to how the staff would use him, but his ability to play either guard spot is intriguing. Like Wilkins, Brown is a great scorer. His best game this past season was 33-point game against Kansas State, where he added four rebounds, two assists and four steals.

Kentucky's visitor list is growing, but the ones later this week could change depending on the clarity the staff gets from Wright and Stokes and what their plans are. Things are moving fast, but the Kentucky staff looks to have contingency plans for whatever happens with the two sought-after players, as well as Zoom Diallo, who Kentucky is continuing to trend for.