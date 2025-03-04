Kentucky assistant basketball coach mentioned in Stephen F. Austin coaching search
It is getting to the point of the college basketball season where some programs are looking for a new head coach, and that is the case for Stephen F. Austin.
This school has some history making it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and they are looking for a head coach who can get the Lumberjacks back to playing this level of basketball.
The Lumberjacks fired coach Kyle Keller after they started conference play 1-7.
This coaching search has brought Stephen F. Austin's athletic department to take a look at the Bluegrass State for their next coach. Will Kunkel of Fox Sports Houston reported that Kentucky assistant coach Alvin Brooks III is one of the coaches the Lumberjacks are looking into.
Brooks III was a long-time coach at Baylor, so he knows the state of Texas well and has recruited at a high level. He is a great coach, and recruiter that Coach Mark Pope does not want to lose.
If Stephen F. Austin does end up making Coach Brooks the main target for their head coaching vacancy, the Wildcats might have to make some kind of offer to keep him in Lexington.
If Brooks III does end up taking this job, the Wildcats will be looking for a new assistant coach, but the Lumberjacks still seem far from a decision on their next head coach.
This is something for Big Blue Nation to monitor as the Wildcats get ready for the NCAA Tournament. This move would likely happen right after the season if Brooks does take get job.