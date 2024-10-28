Kentucky basketball has received a crystal ball for a top ten player in the 2025 class
Kentucky coach Mark Pope is looking to put the finishing touches on the 2025 recruiting class with two more elite players. Coach Pope is pushing hard after guard Acaden Lewis and power forward Caleb Wilson.
Lewis is set to commit on November 2nd, and there is a ton of confidence that he will pick Kentucky. Wilson is the player that will be really interesting as it feels more up in the air where he will commit.
Wilson did just receive a crystal ball to commit to Kentucky, so it sounds like the Wildcats are putting themselves in a good spot here, but this is far from over.
If Lewis does decide to pick Kentucky, that will go a long way in helping the Wildcats land Wilson, as these two have been very vocal about wanting to play college ball with one another. This is extra motivation for Big Blue Nation to root for Lewis to pick Kentucky on the second.
Wilson is a top ten player in the 2025 class, and if he were to pick the Wildcats, there is a chance Coach Pope would have the number one overall recruiting class.
If Coach Pope is able to land both of these elite recruits, he will successfully end the narrative that he isn't a recruiter. Wilson is also a perfect fit for Kentucky's system as he is a big player who is fluid with the basketball and has a lot of upside when it comes to shooting the ball. Kentucky is going to finish off the 2025 recruiting class with a bang.