Kentucky basketball's newest addition is eligible to play next season

Kentucky fans received news on Saturday when they picked up a much-needed depth peice at the five spot in Washington transfer big man Franck Kepnang. A key talking point soon after his decision was if he would be deemed eligible or not. Well, UK has announced that Kepnang is officially eligible to play for the Wildcats in 2026-27.

A portion of BBN was worried about his potential eligibility status once he committed, but there never was anything to worry about. Those close to the Washington program remained confident he would be eligible, with one source stating that the Huskies were confident throughout this past season that Kepnang would end up receiving that seventh year of eligibility, due to those multiple past season-ending injuries. Last season, the 6-11 big man played the most games of his college career, appearing in 27 total games.

Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) walks off the court with teammates after a win in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that he is eligible, what does Kepnang bring to the table? He's exactly what Kentucky needed as a backup five. The big man is strong and experienced, with excellent defensive instincts to block shots and grab rebounds. On top of that, he's a force in the paint dunking the ball. Safe to say he won't be getting pushed around in the physical SEC.

Feb 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) reacts during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Here is a scouting report on the big man from NBA Draft Room: "A big, broad-shouldered center who is an outstanding shot blocker and interior defender. He’s naturally strong and hold his ground well and he’s explosive off the floor, rising way above the rim. He’s an intimidator and enforcer inside. Franck does most of his scoring at the rim and knows his role as a rebounder and defender. Moves his feet pretty well and can guard a bit in space, although he’s not elite in this area."

Kepnang is an excellent backup big man given his experience, but Kentucky still needs to get Malachi Moreno back to not only make sure its frontcourt is solid, but also to put the Wildcats in a much better spot to compete well next season.

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