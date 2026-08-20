Kentucky basketball will take on Texas Tech in an exhibition game this season

The 2026-27 Kentucky basketball regular season schedule is now complete, but preseason exhibitions continue to be added. After adding Little Rock for an exhibition matchup, the Wildcats now have a power four team on the preseason schedule. On Thursday, UK officially announced that Texas Tech will come into Rupp Arena, with the game being played on Oct. 23.

Thanks to a new rule, teams are not only allowed up to 32 games for the regular season, but they get three exhibition games. Kentucky scheduled Purdue last season, playing them in Rupp Arena in front of a sold-out crowd and now, they'll give fans a similar quality preseason experience again. The Wildcats will begin their exhibition slate against Little Rock on Oct. 16 before facing Texas Tech a week after. Kentucky now has one more exhibition game to fill. Who will it be against?

Kentucky coach Mark Pope works the sideline against Florida during their quarterfinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is almost certain that Kentucky will be adding another power four team and there is growing speculation that it is a Big 12 squad, like Texas Tech. The Wildcats already have Kansas on the schedule, as they will face off in the Champions Classic on week into the regular season, so it won't be the Jayhawks. Whoever it is, I think Kentucky fans will agree that it's really nice to see some quality preseason competition to not only test the team a little bit, but give fans a treat before the season begins.

Who do the Red Raiders have that Mark Pope and his staff need to watch for before this matchup? Star forward JT Toppin is not expected to be ready to go by then, but the roster still features promising transfers in Cruz Davis and Derrion Williams. along with returning Donovan Atwell, who averaged 13. 5 points per game last season and is extremely experienced as a fifth-year senior. The Red Raiders are widely projected as a top 20 squad heading into the season, but without Toppin, their floor certainly changes.

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) dribbles and dunks the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky's non-conference schedule includes Kansas on Nov. 10 (Champions Classic, Chicago), Indiana on Nov. 20 (Lucas Oil Stadium), Wichita State on Nov. 27 (Rupp Arena), at Virginia on Dec. 2, Louisville on Dec. 12 (Rupp Arena) and North Carolina on Dec. 19 (CBS Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden). It's not a very strong home non-conference schedule for fans, but the two quality exhibitions, whoever the other ends up being, will help that.

It's going to be interesting to find out who will join Texas Tech and Little Rock to close out Kentucky's exhibition schedule.

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