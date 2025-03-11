Wildcats Today

Kentucky coach Mark Pope can't miss on this sharpshooter in the transfer portal

Kentucky has found their first target in the transfer portal.

Andrew Stefaniak

Nov 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) dribbles against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ben Krikke (23) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) dribbles against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ben Krikke (23) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
While Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to make a push in the NCAA Tournament, a new focus is going to pop up for the coaching staff. In the new world of college athletics, the transfer portal is a big part of putting together an elite roster.

Kentucky will be looking to add a few players via the portal since the roster is made up of mostly players who will be out of eligibility after this season. A player by the name of Treysen Eaglestaff just announced his intentions to put his name in the transfer portal, and he will likely be Kentucky's top target.

Eaglestaff played for North Dakota and averaged 18.9 points per game this season while shooting 41.6% from the field and 35.9% from three. The 6'6 guard also averaged 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for North Dakota.

The junior is capable of scoring a lot of points as he put up 51 against South Dakota State last week and also put up 40 points in a close loss to Alabama in December.

Standing 6'6, Eaglestaff is an all-around great offensive player, but he is mostly known for his ability to shoot the basketball. Thinking of Eaglestaff playing in Pope's offense is scary, as he would, without question, get a lot of open looks.

Eaglestaff will likely be one of the top players in the transfer portal, so Coach Pope has a lot of work to do to land him. The thought of a Kentucky team featuring Otega Oweh and Eaglestaff is terrifying.

