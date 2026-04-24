Kentucky Coach Mark Pope has landed a 6'11 PF from Senegal

One of the important offseaosn positions of need for the Kentucky Wildcats has been the power forward position. Both Andrija Jelavic and Mo Dioubate hit the portal, so Mark Pope needed a full revamp of the position. For a while, it seemed like Donnie Freeman was going to be the starting power forward for this team, but he ended up going to UConn.

This meant Pope had to go back to the drawing board at the power forward spot, and this led to him looking outside of the United States. Yesterday, it was announced that Kentucky was in touch with Senegalese power forward Ousmane N’Diaye, and now, less than 24 hours later, he has committed to be a Kentucky Wildcat.

N’Diaye this year played professionally in Italy for Vanoli Cremona, where he averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.7 stocks per game in 26.8 minutes. Watching this kid play, it is very clear that he is a really good system fit for Pope and the Wildcats. You don’t often see a 6’11 forward who can put the ball on the ground to create his own shot.

6-11 Ousmane Ndiaye is having a strong season with

Vanoli Cremona



The 2004 born Senegalese forward is averaging 10.3 Points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 stocks per game this season on 26.8 MPG in Serie A competition



Twitchy movements, can space the floor, runs the floor very well,… pic.twitter.com/xHGKz3vjXR — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) April 10, 2026

N’Diaye is a really good shooter, and he has an elite ability to create his own shot. Last season, Jelavic and Dioubate weren’t elite threats from deep. Pope loves to have a power forward who is an elite threat from three.

Taking a player like N’Diaye is a no-brainer for the staff because, in the worst-case scenario for a player like him, he can still be a serviceable player in the SEC. The best-case scenario is that he hits his potential and turns into an NBA Draft pick during his time in Lexington.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The four offensively was an issue for the Wildcats last season, but with a player like N’Diaye, this won’t be an issue during the 2026-27 season. On the defensive end of the floor, when N’Diaye is locked in, he is a really good defender, but scouts say that sometimes he loses focus. If he can stay locked in on defense at 6’11, he will be a high-level defender for the Wildcats.

After missing on Freeman and seeing the players left in the portal, it seemed the staff might need to go outside of the US to find an elite power forward, and I believe the staff has done that. This was a very good addition for Pope and Kentucky, but he still needs to go get another power forward in the portal.