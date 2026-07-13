Kentucky coach Mark Pope is taking one thing very seriously this offseason

Last season, the Kentucky Wildcats had a ton of high expectations, but things did not go well for Mark Pope’s team. Injuries played a role in this, but the reality is Kentucky didn’t have a good season, so it is imperative that this year is better for Pope’s team. Last year’s team didn’t seem to be super close. If you asked the players, they would likely say this wasn’t the case, but Coach Pope is making sure that doesn’t happen again this year.

The first thing Coach Pope did to improve the team bonding for this season was to have every player live in the lodge together. Sometimes players get apartments or houses, and that isn’t the case this season as Pope put everyone in the lodge. I think this makes a ton of sense as it will almost force the team to get acquainted fast.

University of Kentucky’s new men’s basketball coach Mark Pope applauds as Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart introduces him to the thousands of fans in Rupp Arena for his press conference on Sunday, April 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During the media outings, we have heard from players that this team is creating a bond really quickly, and while some fans might not think this is all that important, it is. Having a team be super closer off the floor is going to help play on the floor, so fans should be happy that Coach Pope is making this a priority.

The other thing that Coach Pope has done is take the team to Las Vegas to watch Otega Oweh play in the summer league. On top of watching Oweh, the Wildcats went to some shows and even watched five-star 2027 commit Ryan Hampton play.

Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) scored on a layup during first half action as the Louisville Cardinals hosted the Kentucky Wildcats at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On top of this, obviously, the Wildcats have been practicing really hard in Vegas as well. The plan was for this team to go on a trip to play games, but this fell through. This falling through is why Pope planned this trip to Vegas, and I believe it was another really good idea. There will be no concerns on this team when it comes to the Wildcats having a really strong bond. This doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it will show up on the floor.

I have always felt that a team that has a really strong connection is better at closing out games late, and that will hopefully be a strength of this Kentucky team. Coach Pope is making team chemistry a priority this offseason, and I think that in the long run, it will be a really good decision he made.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.