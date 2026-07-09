Marcus Spears Jr. would be the perfect addition for Kentucky's final roster spot

One of the hot topics surrounding Big Blue Nation over the last few days has been how Mark Pope is going to use the final roster spot the Wildcats have, and a new name has popped up. It has been reported that Coach Pope has been in contact with some international players, but there is another name that has fans excited.

Yesterday, reports started to come out that the #1 player in the 2027 class, Marcus Spears Jr., was considering reclassifying to play in the 2026 class. Kentucky fans were excited about Spears Jr. in the 2027 class because he is the cousin of Kentucky five-star commit Ryan Hampton.

6’8 Marcus Spears Jr ( @Mspearsjr ) impressed several NBA teams at USA and caught several bodies 😳 his potential and skillset at his size are very intriguing pic.twitter.com/odIF0wzGPg — Jordan Richard (@JordanRichardSC) May 31, 2025

Kentucky has some positive momentum with Spears Jr., but if he were to commit soon to play college basketball this season, it could go a lot of different ways. I feel good about where the Wildcats are, but that is if he stays in the 2027 class. If Spears Jr. does make the move to the 2026 class, this is going to be very interesting as the schools after him are going to push very hard.

I do think if Kentucky were able to land Spears Jr. to be on this season's team, it would be very positive for the Wildcats' needs. I have talked about how Coach Pope should use the final roster spot to add another big man. I like where the frontcourt for this team is at, but there is some serious concern when it comes to the health of Franck Kepnang. He is the perfect backup five for the Wildcats, but he is just never able to stay on the floor.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Dynamic Prep (TX) forward Marcus Spears Jr. (24) against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats would love to add another member of the frontcourt, and Spears Jr. would be the perfect addition. He is a power forward, not a five, but if Pope added Spears Jr. and Malachi Moreno needed a rest, Pope could stick Ousmane N’Diaye at the five for a few minutes.

At the end of the day, Coach Pope would rather have Kepnang healthy on the floor, as this would be the best option for the Wildcats, but Spears Jr. is a really good player. Kentucky fans would love to see him added to this class, but this won’t be easy for Pope as he would really have to speed up his pitch. This will be something to monitor in the coming days.

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