Kentucky coach Mark Pope shared in which area his team improved the most this summer

Summer practice is a very important building block for every team in college basketball, as this is the way teams improve and really learn about one another. It sounds like everything is going well with the Kentucky Wildcats this summer, and Mark Pope’s team is looking really good.

Fans always love to hear the areas where the team improved over the summer, and the areas where there is still room to improve, and Coach Pope just had that conversation with the UK Sports Network.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what Coach Pope had to say about the areas where Kentucky improved over the summer: “I’m proud of our guys. Statistically, we’ve done some things where we made massive progress through the summer. Our ball protection has gotten better and better. Our understanding of what that means and how to do it has gotten better and better. We got better about making plays for each other. We’re understanding some new defensive concepts with ball-screen defense, some transition defense that we have installed. Mostly the guys are getting to know each other and understand what our language is like and what our culture is like and what living to the standard every single day is like. A ton of progress and a ton more work to do.”

Listening to this from Coach Pope, it sounds like improving the defense is a really big priority for the Wildcats. Historically, Coach Pope has had teams that struggled on the defensive side of the floor, but the goal is for that not to be an issue this season. The Wildcats are going to be an elite offensive team, so if they can just be solid on defense, this is going to be a very exciting season.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I like to hear that this team is learning quickly. In the new world of college basketball, at times when a team features a ton of new faces, it is hard for it to gel quickly. It sounds like this team is learning the terminology that Pope and his staff use quickly, which is an underrated positive of the offseason.

As expected, this team has a lot to work to do when they are done with the break, but Pope feels good about the progress his team made in the summer, which is great. This is going to be a really fun team that hopefully wins a lot of games and makes a run in March.

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