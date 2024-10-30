Kentucky coach Mark Pope shares what guard Kerr Kriisa brings to the team
After missing Kentucky's first exhibition game, guard Kerr Kriisa was able to make his debut against Minnesota State. Kriisa was being held out with a hamstring injury but was able to get back on the floor for a tune-up before the season began.
Kriisa had three points in this game while going 1-4 from deep. The veteran guard also added four rebounds and six assists to the stat sheet.
After the game, Mark Pope was asked about the type of player Kriisa is and how much he will help this team. Coach Mark Pope had this to say about what Kriisa brings to the table, "He's such an infusion of energy, right? Which is such a beautiful thing. It was a little weird for us tonight. You know, we are getting initial thrust and stymie, and our transition from that original thrust into our actions was a little weird. We spent 20 minutes on the ﬂoor without one of our traditional ﬁve, which is such an important piece for us. And so that was a little weird. Man, he's going to be really fun, and he's really dangerous. As we feel that space more, it's going to be fun. It was really important to get him on the court tonight so he can just be out there under the lights."
It was great for Kriisa to be able to get out on the floor for this exhibition game so he could get used to playing in this system before the season truly starts. Kriisa is going to be a big part of this team coming off the bench. He will be a spark for the Wildcats off the bench, whether it's scoring or creating opportunities for his teammates.