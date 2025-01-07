Kentucky could be without a key player on the road against Georgia
The Kentucky Wildcats have made it through the snow all the way down to Athens, Georgia, to take on the Bulldogs. This game will be only the second true road game Kentucky has played this year, so it will be interesting to see how they handle the environment.
The injury report for this game came out last night and one issue for the Wildcats was sharpshooter Koby Brea being listed as questionable. The injury is undisclosed, so it is not known why Brea's status is in question heading into this game, but questionable means it is about 50/50 that he will play.
Brea was the star for Kentucky in the win over the Florida Gators as he made seven three-pointers.
Knowing that Brea is questionable, it doesn't seem like there is any long-term concern with the injury, but he is a player the Wildcats really need on the floor. The ability to shoot the three-ball will be important to quieting a crowd on the road, which is why Brea needs to be on the floor this evening.
It will be announced before game time the status of Brea and why he was questionable heading into this ball game, but Big Blue Nation needs to be hoping that he will be good to go.
If Brea isn't going to be good to go, Jaxson Robinson and Otega Oweh will both need to have an excellent game for the Wildcats to win. There is no question that Mark Pope wants his sharpshooter on the floor against Georgia.