Kentucky forward Ousmane N’Diaye talks about adjusting to the college game

Mark Pope and Kentucky picked up some big additions in the offseason. Out of all of them, though, one in particular stands out. Ousmane N’Diaye was a late get for the Kentucky staff, coming from overseas to college basketball. Many times with players like that, the talk of adjusting to the college game starts to grow.

For N’Diaye, it’s different. As he works to adjust to college basketball, he already knows what it takes to get used to a new environment. In his playing career, the 6-10 forward has moved around a lot, going from his home in Senegal to Germany, Germany to Spain, and then from Spain to Italy. Obviously, Euro ball is still different than the college game, but it doesn’t worry N’Diaye at all as he continues to go through the summer.

Summer Spotlight - Ousmane N'Diaye pic.twitter.com/vfCf0Xv44A — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 31, 2026

“I feel like that's what I've been doing my whole life because I moved from Senegal to Germany when I was pretty young, and I left Senegal to Germany. I played, and I moved from Germany to Spain and Spain to Italy. I think it's not easy for sure, but I know how to deal with adapting to a new environment. So when I moved, after thinking about it, it's just like okay, it's a new country, but I'll get used to it, and then there's some way to play. And it's college, and it's Kentucky, so it's a big thing for me and I'm pretty glad to be here.”

It hasn’t been a lifelong journey of basketball for N’Diaye, who says he played soccer up until 12-years-old, where he then began picking up basketball. The now-6-10 forward started growing quickly after beginning his basketball career. When did he realize he was good enough to make it professionally?

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I would say after my first year in Senegal, because it was really hard. I was 13, 14 (years-old), and I was already better than the people of my age, so I was practicing with grown-ups at the time, and I was doing everything they were doing, and was pretty hard for me at the beginning. But I kept with it. I kept with them, practicing hard and everything. And at some point, I knew that if I keep it going and I work hard, I will get far.”

Now, N’Diaye has made his way onto the biggest stage in college basketball. He’s turning heads in practice. Can he do the same during the season and really make a name for himself?

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