Will this Kentucky basketball team be able to rebound at an elite level?

The SEC is the most physical conference in college basketball, and to be really good in the SEC, teams have to rebound the basketball at an elite level. Some of the teams of late that have been elite on the glass are Florida and Tennessee, and this is a big reason why they have been winning a lot of games.

The word I would use to describe the rebounding Mark Pope has had on his first two teams at Kentucky would be solid. It hasn’t been elite, but at the same time it hasn’t been awful. Looking at this year’s Kentucky basketball team, I do have some questions about the rebounding because some of the players are on the skinnier side. A big goal for players like Kam Williams, Braydon Hawthorne, Alex Wilkins, and Malachi Moreno has been to put on some more muscle. You need it in this conference, and that has been a big offseason goal.

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats are going to have a ton of height and length this season, which is going to help on the glass, but physicality is the most important part. Being tall is great for rebounding, but if players aren’t willing to crash the glass, it doesn’t matter. Pope needs to make sure his team is willing to do that this season.

Milan Momcilovic is a player who has to get more involved on the glass this season. He is 6’8-6’9 and last year at Iowa State he only averaged 3.1 rebounds per game. BBN knows that the reason Momcilovic is on the floor is to make threes, and while this is the case at his size, he has to help on the glass.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Momcilovic is going to be playing a lot of minutes per game for the Wildcats, which he will be as the best offensive weapon this team has, he must rebound. This is the same for Ousmane N’Diaye, who is a seven-foot power forward.

I do believe that Pope’s team has the capability to be a good rebounding team, but for this to happen, the players need to be willing to do it. Some players are so worried about offense that they don’t care too much about getting boards. One of the best rebounding teams is one where every player on the floor, even the guards look to get boards. If Moreno has a good season on the glass for the Wildcats, this will go a long way for Pope’s team.

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