Kentucky guard Collin Chandler discusses how he is getting back to basketball shape after his mission trip
Collin Chandler is one of the most interesting players on the Kentucky basketball roster because he has been away from basketball for two years on a mission trip. Now that Chandler has followed Coach Pope to Kentucky, he needs to get back into basketball shape and get ready for the 2024-25 season.
Chandler, during a recent interview, kept referring to the process of getting himself back into basketball shape as a "ramp-up."
Chandler was asked about getting back into basketball shape after the mission trip, and he had this to say, "Yeah, I mean everybody is working hard with conditioning, I think everybody is working together on that. I wouldn't say there's a huge difference in workload. Recovery might be the biggest thing, especially for me. It's the ramp-up, it's making sure my body is good. Making sure I'm taking care of it, ready to go. Spending time making sure my body feels good the next day."
Knowing that Chandler has been away from competitive basketball for a while now, it isn't much of a surprise that the staff is taking precautions to get him back into the swing of things.
Chandler will have a role for the Wildcats off the bench this season, and he has turned heads so far this offseason. He will surprise folks this season, but if fans watch his high school film, it is very clear why he is going to be a really good college basketball player.
Chandler is going to have a long Kentucky career, during which he will be a very good player. However, some NBA Mock Drafts have Chandler being selected after this season, so perhaps he will be a one-and-done star for the Wildcats this season.