Kentucky has a lack of stops, falling to #4 Alabama 102-97
Kentucky basketball had another top 10 matchup on their hands when they took on #4 Alabama in Rupp Arena on Saturday, A fast-paced and high-scoring matchup was expected, and that's what the game was, and Rupp Arena was electric all game. Both teams trading buckets and it was a thriller of a game. All throughout the game, it was one of many runs, but sloppiness in the final minutes by Kentucky let Alabama take control. Kentucky just couldn't get the extra stops they needed.
The Wildcats drop to 4-1 in games against top 15 teams, 14-14 overall, and will now have a week in-between games. Let's take a look at some takeaways from the tough loss for Kentucky.
1. Otega Oweh shines despite the loss
Despite the tough loss for Kentucky, Otega Oweh was one of seven Wildcats in double figures on the night. The star guard finished with 21 points on 8-14 FG, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block. No doubt that he was the biggest reason why Kentucky was able to stay in it, despite the lack of stops. This marks Otega Oweh's 18th-straight game reaching double-figures, which is every game so far this season. Kentucky needed some stops and it didn't happen, but Oweh gave it his all. Joining him in double-figures is Lamont Butler with 17 points, Amari Williams with 13 points, Brandon Garrison and Amari Williams with 11, and Ansley Almonor, who had 10 points.
2. Sloppy play costs Kentucky in the final minutes
Kentucky could never get over the hump much in the second half to overcome Alabama, but after taking a 1-point lead in the final few minutes, a sloppy collapse costed them down the stretch. Fouls were an issue for much of the game, especially the second half. The Crimson Tide eseentially got to the free-throw line at will, which they love to do, going 29-34 from the line, while Kentucky went 16-20 there. Kentucky shot 4 for their last 5 shots, but that wasn't enough, and neither were the amount of stops. The Wildcats just couldn't get enough of them down the stretch.
The lack of stops and sloppy play down the stretch was the story of this loss for Kentucky. Now, they'll get a week off to focus on themselves before hitting the road at Vanderbilt next Saturday.