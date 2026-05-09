Kentucky has added an important depth piece at the five

Kentucky badly needed some depth at the center position and they got it. After Mark Pope flew to Israel to try and lock up Marcios Santos, who ultimately committed elsewhere, he has found his guy. On Saturday, it was announced that Washington transfer big man Franck Kepnang signed with Kentucky.

Kepnang is an older college player, as he is seeking a seventh year of college basketball, with the current expectation that he will be deemed eligible due to his past injuries. Playing alongside fellow Kentucky signee point guard Zoom Diallo, Kepnang was a quality piece for the Huskies at the five spot. The 6-11 big man was a goof backup for Washington, averaging 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 22.9 minutes of action on average. Due to lingering injuries, Kepnang played the most games he has played in a Husky uniform this past season, appearing in 27 total games.

Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) celebrates a defensive play during the second half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-11 big man's best game with the Husky's last season was against Nevada, where he put up 15 points, along with grabbing five rebounds and getting four blocks on the defensive end. Kepnang transferred to Washington after spending two seasons at Oregon. Now, he'll be looking to get eligible and earn a seventh year of basketball at the college level. This get is important for multiple reasons, but especially so for depth purposes. Kentucky was in a spot where they needed quality depth aside from the returning Reece Potter, who redshirted this past season. Now, they got it, along with some very valuable experience.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Want to know more about Kepnang's game and what exactly he'll be bringing to Lexington? Here's a scouting report from NBA Draft Room: "A big, broad-shouldered center who is an outstanding shot blocker and interior defender. He’s naturally strong and hold his ground well and he’s explosive off the floor, rising way above the rim. He’s an intimidator and enforcer inside. Franck does most of his scoring at the rim and knows his role as a rebounder and defender. Moves his feet pretty well and can guard a bit in space, although he’s not elite in this area."

Kentucky badly needed depth at the five spot to add to the talent in the frontcourt and now they got it in a very, very experienced big man in Kepnang.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.