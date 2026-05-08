Mark Pope explains Kentucky's approach towards the GM position

Kentucky fans and media everywhere have been pushing for the basketball program to hire a GM given the recruiting struggles that have been happening, from missing out on Tyran Stokes alone to having a number of top recruits visit and landing none. Well, on Friday, Pope explained Kentucky's approach towards the GM spot, clearing things up on all of that recent talk.

For starters, Pope says Kentucky is not hiring one singular person to handle things a GM would in that specific role, so all of the talk from fans wanting former players to take that role isn't going to happen. Instead, Kentucky has taken more of a team-driven approach to such an important role. Starting with Keegan Brown, who was hired in March, the Wildcats have a four-person team handling those obligations, which require different skillsets.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on against the Santa Clara Broncos during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Here is what Pope had to say about Kentucky's approach: "In this everchanging college basketball dynamic, everybody is trying a different solution. For us, instead of hiring a singular GM, we've gone with a more comprehensive general management team approach. We have for members of team - Keegan Brown is a data analysis and roster construction expert that's worked in both college and in the NBA. Nick Robinson is our salary cap strategy and management specialist. Kevin Sergent is our compliance officer and he deals with all of our contracts and legal language and Kim Shelton is our JMI liaison and she does all of our NIL contracts that deal with corporate sponsorships. That's our four-person general management team."

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

That approach sounds much better than not having one at all, but it's worth thinking about the fact that Kentucky is still hurting themselves in recruiting. To me, Kentucky still needs a key person in the front office who has relationships and connections with agents across the country and can step in and really be the negotiator when it's time to strike a deal and avoid that leverage that has been used against Kentucky lately. In this new age of college basketball, you need someone capable of making sure that doesn't happen and agent relationships are key now with NIL. Ultimately, it's Pope's decision, but things need to change in the right direction in recruiting or we may look back on this decision in a different way.

Either way, it's still nice to get some clarity on why Kentucky hasn't hired a singular person to be in that GM role, but it's worth thinking about this decision moving forward now that we know how things are operating behind the scenes a little bit more.

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