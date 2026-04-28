Kentucky has missed on Tyran Stokes as he will play for the Kansas Jayhawks

Both Kentucky and Kansas fans have been waiting for months to find out where Tyran Stokes, the #1 player in the 2026 class, will be heading, and finally, he has picked a school. Stokes has committed to Kansas and will play for Bill Self next season.

This is a massive blow for Mark Pope and the Wildcats, as the staff was all in on Stokes from the beginning. There were multiple other five-star recruits the Wildcats had a shot with, but Pope went all in on Stokes and wasn’t able to get the job done.

Stokes is the #1 player in the class and for good reason, as he is a sure-fire top five pick in the NBA Draft, but frankly, I would be surprised to not see him go first overall. This has been a real roller coaster of emotion for Big Blue Nation, but now it is back to the drawing board for a star player.

Let’s take a look at what direction the staff will go in now that Stokes has committed to play for the Jayhawks.

Where does Kentucky go now with Tyran Stokes out of the picture?

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Pope and the staff missed on Stokes, I do think they have some good pieces on the roster for the 2026-27 season. The problem is that this team does not have a star player, and each team that makes a run in the NCAA Tournament needs a star player.

With Stokes out of the picture, Coach Pope is going to have to look elsewhere for his star player, but the places to look are starting to go away. The Wildcats won’t be able to get a return from Otega Oweh with the 5-in-5 rule not starting until next offseason. The players left in the portal would not give Kentucky a star player good enough to win a title.

The only shot the Wildcats have to put together an elite roster is for Pope to land a player who pulls out of the NBA Draft or to find a star out of the USA, which isn’t a guarantee. Folks have been concerned with Pope’s ability to recruit, and he adds another example of why fans should be concerned by missing on Stokes.

If Kentucky can’t find an elite player somewhere, it is hard to see this team being all that good next season. Some good pieces are there, but this team is lacking a star. Missing on Stokes is an all-time whiff from Pope and Kentucky.