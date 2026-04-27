Who could be Kentucky basketball's next transfer commit?

Things are quiet around Big Blue Nation and after receiving a commitment from Senegalese forward Ousmane N'Diaye, fans are itching to add more the roster for the 2026-27 season. This past week, the Wildcats hosted a few visitors, including James Madison forward Justin McBride, Washington State guard Jerone Morton and USC big man Gabe Dynes, who just committed to Louisville. That leaves the other two as ones who Kentucky has turned up the heat with.

With a full week ahead, a commitment soon could be on the table. Who could the next addition be? Let's take a look at the two top portal targets for the Wildcats.

Justin McBride - James Madison forward

Kentucky just secured a commitment from 6-11 four man Ousmane N'Diaye, who will be an added versatile option as an expected starter at the four. That addition was after McBride's visit to Lexington late this past week. As McBride continues to weigh his options, it's worth wondering whether he would be willing to slide into the backup role at the four spot. This is one to watch for as Kentucky still looks to be in good position, but the waiting could allow other schools to swoop in if they're not careful. McBride would be an excellent fit for Mark Pope, especially with his shooting ability, The 6-7 forward shot 40% from three this past season.

Jerone Morton - Washington State guard

Kentucky has had a lot of momentum with Morton since his visit wrapped up on Friday. As an in-state native, the Wildcats jumped on him quickly and brought him on campus for a visit. Morton spent a season at Moorehead State before heading to the West Coast. Could he be looking to head home and play a key backup role at the two for Kentucky behind Alex Wilkins? That's the question as a commitment announcement is expected soon from the 6-4 guard. Kentucky seems to be in a great spot.

Depth is a big priority for Kentucky as they work to continue filling out the roster. These are just a few of their top options as the list continues to get smaller.