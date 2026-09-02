Kentucky has offered a 2027 top five prospect who could make his decision soon

Kentucky has gotten involved with new prospect in the 2027 class. After extending offers to well over a dozen top recruits in the class and now they're trying their hand at another top guy. On Tuesday night, top five wing AJ Williams announced an offer from Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff. The kicker? He could be nearing a decision.

"Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky," Williams said on social media. This situation is one worth monitoring over the next few weeks. There has been some recent talk about a commitment coming soon for Williams, with one school separating themselves as of late. Now, the Wildcats are trying to get in the thick of things as his recruitment goes into its final stages. Williams was previously a part of the 2028 class as the top prospect and now before deciding to make the jump to 2027.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/FbDbHlJNtI — Aj (@aj4williams) September 1, 2026

Mark Pope and Kentucky will obviously have some ground to make up here, but it's worth wondering if they got their hat in the ring too late or just at the right time. Who knows for sure, but what we do know is that BYU is seen as the leader as we head into the very final stages of his recruitment. Others involved include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, North Carolina, Georgia and Duke as we near a decision. But, BYU looks like the heavy favorite heading down the homestretch.

Here's how Rivals' Jamie Shaw describes the top five wing's game: "AJ Williams brings a mature approach to the game. Positional size, listed at 6-foot-7, he has quality length and explosive athletic pop. He is the top-ranked player in the 2028 recruiting cycle, and he is a shot-maker. Someone who is comfortable being at the top of a scouting report, and still getting to his spots at multiple levels and finishing plays. He is not a super-dynamic or super-flashy player, but instead, he is steady, plays with a purpose, and rebounds in his area. Williams was second on last summer’s U16 USA Basketball team in minutes and third in scoring. There is a lot of depth at his position, but it would also not surprise to see the team provide some different lineups that get their five best players, regardless of position, on the floor at the same time."

AJ Williams today for team USA in the won over Japan in the FIBA U17 World Cup



25 points

7 boards

2 assists

2 steals

7-10 FG

5-6 3P

6-6 FT



15 minutes



Ridiculous display by the #1 player in the class of ‘28, showing why he’s ranked as high as he is. Elite performance today pic.twitter.com/yXikKMErGn — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) June 28, 2026

Can Kentucky get some last-minute magic going and land one of 2027's best prospects?

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