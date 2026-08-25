2027 top big man target sets official visit to Kentucky

With the summer circuit events now wrapped up, official visits are in the process of being set up. Kentucky has one official visitor set for October in Benjamin Berrouet, but now another recruit is joining him. One of Kentucky's top big man targets in 2027, Lewis Uvwo, will take a trip to Lexington on Sept. 11, a source tells Kentucky Wildcats On SI. The news was first reported by Eric Bossi of 247 Sports.

Lewis had a monster summer and his stock rose exponentially at Peach Jam in particular. He really showed his incredible shot blocking ability and cemented himself as arguably the best shot blocker in all of high school basketball. There wasn't a game that week where the 6-10 big didn't have a block. In fact, there were two games were he had 10 and eight blocks. Through seven games, Uvwo averaged 11 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.0 blocks. What makes this even more special is the fact that Uvwo has only been playing basketball for a few years and has already turned into the top-ranked big man in 2027.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As far as his recruitment, others in the mix for the 6-10 big man's services include Baylor, Alabama, Providence, Arkansas, Duke, BYU, Kansas, Louisville, Indiana, North Carolina, and a number of others. His recruitment is very new, so there isn't a clear cut leader, but the fact that Kentucky is going to be one of his first visits says a lot. The Wildcats are also one of his newest offers, along with Providence and North Carolina, so he will really get the opportunity to know the staff a lot more on his visit.

As an electric shot blocker, what does Uvwo bring to the court as a whole? Here is a scouting report from 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein.

"Uvwo is a truly elite defensive prospect. It starts with his physical tools. Standing at 6-foot-10 with a nearly 7-foot-6 wingspan, he has massive length. More than that though, he’s also a tremendous athlete. He runs, jumps, and changes direction with ease and fluidity. His reactions are incredibly quick for a player with his dimensions, allowing him to flip his hips or bounce back up for secondary jumps. He’s a cut 225-pounds and looks like he’ll continue to add muscle without sacrificing any of his explosiveness. He’s also an energy-giver who not only plays with the high-motor necessary to maximize those physical tools, but brings a rare sense of joy with him to the court. Uvwo’s ability to block shots is virtually unmatched in high school basketball. He averaged 4.5 blocks per game in EYBL play, not only amassing whopping volume, but showing versatility in the way he can protect the rim. He has good timing both on and off the ball, trailing the play, or in the post. Simultaneously, he provides the versatility to be able to move his feet laterally on the perimeter and so he’s going to be able to guard pick-and-roll in different ways at the next level and probably even be switchable. Offensively, he’s farther away and raw, but not without long-term tools to develop."

5⭐️ Lewis Uvwo led his squad to a championship win at ABCD Camp delivering 16 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/dQBaLEanjr — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) August 2, 2026

Uvwo is still fairly new to basketball, but seeing where he already is among the best in his class really intrigued the Kentucky staff and now he'll be on campus soon to start building that relationship.

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