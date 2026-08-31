2027 Kentucky commit Ryan Hampton went OFF in his senior year debut

Kentucky basketball picked up its first commitment in the 2027 class back in June when top 10 prospect Ryan Hampton chose the Wildcats immediately following his official visit to Lexington. As the summer went on, the talk of a potential reclassification grew, especially in July as Kentucky's pursuit of Nikola Kusturica cooled off with that final roster spot. But, he ultimately elected for one more ride with his high school team down in Texas.

Hampton started off his senior season with a bang over the weekend, dropping 40 points in his return to Rockwall-Heath, the school where he started his high school career, against Eastern Hills. He made stops to DME Academy and Dynamic Prep, but he's going for a real storybook ending by returning home. No better way to kick it off than by putting up 40 points. Hampton made some very difficult shots along with way in his performance, a treat for Kentucky fans to watch.

Hampton announced his return to Rockwall-Heath earlier this month. Why did he return to his old school for his senior season? “I came back here just to be a kid again, being at a public school with my friends and playing basketball, the sport that I love. Coming back here and setting the standard. Obviously, I came to Rockwall-Heath my freshman year, had a great experience. After that, I left, played prep school against the Montverdes and Prolific Preps. Now, being back here, I’m ready to be my ultimate self again. I love Texas, I love being at home, so a whole year being at home before college is gonna be great."

Hampton is going to provide stardom for the Kentucky Wildcats next season. Yes, he could have chose to develop for a year in Lexington before coming in ready in 2027-28, but finishing out his high school career says what type of player he is. The five-star wing is not shying away from competition and if this first game is a sign, we're in for a fun season of following along with what the Kentucky commit does.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As you can see from the stats and highlights, Hampton loves to score. 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein describes him as a big wing who can really score the ball. "Hampton is a budding, big wing who has gradually continued to grow through his high school years and has long arms, with a measured plus-four wingspan. While he turned 18 in May of his junior year, he's still just learning to put his vast tools together. He's a volume scorer who averaged 18.5 points during the recent EYBL season. He shows some real flashes of creation, can be athletic in the open floor, and a wing rebounder (6 per game), but can simultaneously be wild with his decisions and shot selection at times (39% FG and 1.2 assists vs. 1.7 turnovers)."

Hampton's season will be a treat for Big Blue Nation to follow and a 40-point performance to kick things off isn't a bad way to start.