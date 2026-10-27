Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff are making a hard push for one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. That player is 7'5 center Cherif Millogo, who was on campus for a visit a few weeks ago. Millogo is ranked as the #29 player in the class according to On3, but he has risen quickly up the rankings, and this won't stop any time soon.

It is starting to sound like the Wildcats have some momentum for Millogo, and right when this momentum started for Pope Joe Tipton from On3 put in a crystal ball for the Wildcats to land the 7'5 big man. Millogo is a true unicorn for his size, as he can shoot the ball and isn't a bad ball handler. The ability to do this at his size isn't something you see all that often.

🇧🇫 Chérif Millogo is the most intriguing prospect to make his debut in the NEPSAC this year



The 7’4 big in the class of 2027 already has offers from Alabama, Georgia and has received interest from Kentucky recently. Big time name to monitor



pic.twitter.com/cAZ7NASi3G — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) June 30, 2025

One of the things that I love about Millogo is that he also plays a very physical style of basketball. Sometimes, when people hear 7'5 and especially that fact that Millogo is a shooter, they don't expect a player like that to be very physical. That is not the case with Millogo, as he is liable to bang down low, and we have seen him do it many times of late.

Millogo has some developing to do, but the raw talent on this kid is truly scary. Millogo is ranked 29th in the class, but I believe that when it is all said and done, he will be a top 15 player in this 2027 class.

New 2027 Arkansas offer Cherif Millogo @Cherif_mlg (7-5 C) dunking on 2027 Nat'l Top 5 / 5⭐️ Lewis Uvwo this wknd during Border League in Las Vegas ... pic.twitter.com/VY0r9HlhL8 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 5, 2026

The way that Millogo could stretch the floor in a Kentucky uniform is really scary. He can shoot and pass, so the Pope system would be a really good fit for him. It is not over yet, as Millogo is going to take some more visits, but I do feel that the Wildcats are in a really good spot to land this exciting prospect.

Some have been frustrated with the recruiting of Pope during his time in Lexington, but this would be an addition that would have the fan base very fired up. All basketball fans love tall players, but a 7'5 guy who can do what Millogo does isn't something you see very often. Perhaps Millogo could be the next Victor Wembanyama, knowing that these two players have a very similar skill set. This is a recruitment for BBN to watch over the coming weeks/months.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.