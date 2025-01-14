Kentucky has to keep TAMU off the boards to win
Kentucky basketball is getting ready for yet another physical game in the very good SEC, and they will be tested by #11 Texas A&M on Tuesday, especially on the glass. Without Wade Taylor IV for the Aggies, they will turn not only to emerging guard Zhuric Phelps, but they will be leaning even more on being physical and imposing their will on the glass.
This is an absolute must that Kentucky has to do well to beat the Aggies. Their previous game was against #4 Alabama, who is the 2nd-best overall rebounding team in college basketball, and Texas A&M still managed 23 offensive rebounds, and have had an advantage on that side in 13 of 16 games this season. The Aggies rank 1st in the nation in offensive rebounds, averaging 17.0 per game, and 7th in overall rebounds, averaging 42.3 per game. They are also 9th in rebounding margin between their opponents this season, with a 9 rebound differential. Texas A&M has a very impressive 44.4% offensive rebounding rate, and that is where a lot of their rebounds come from.
Kentucky rebounds well on the defensive end, but that will be really tested against the best offensive rebounding team in the nation, as both styles will clash. Something has to give, but for Kentucky to win the battle, they will have to be physical. If they play with as much fight as they did at Mississippi State on Saturday, they can win that battle. It's not just the Aggie big men crashing the glass, it's also the guards, something Mark Pope has been preaching to his Kentucky team.
Out of all of the keys to the game, there is one that stands out from the rest, and it's rebounding, specifically defensive for Kentucky. Texas A&M is the best at crashing the glass on that end of the floor, so Kentucky needs to be ready to fight. A Tuesday top 12 matchup awaits in Rupp Arena.