Kentucky is making a strong push after the top scorer in the transfer portal
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff are after some elite talent in the transfer portal, and one player who has gained a lot of interest is former Jacksonville State guard Jaron Pierre Jr.
He led college basketball in total points last season, scoring a total of 777 points, and was fourth in the nation when it came to points per game, scoring 21.6. The 6'5 guard shot 42.4% from the field and 38.2% from three on the season. The 38.2% from three came on 7.6 attempts per game, so he is an elite high-volume three-point shooter.
Pierre Jr. also pulled down 5.5 rebounds and dished 3.8 assists per game so he can fill up a stat sheet.
The staff went to visit Pierre Jr. in Texas earlier this week, and now they are setting up a Zoom call with the best scorer in the transfer portal for Friday.
If Kentucky is able to pair Otega Oweh with Pierre Jr., this Kentucky team would be really scary next season.
Many experts consider Pierre Jr. one of the best guards in the portal, and he is a proven scorer who can shoot the ball, making him a perfect fit for Kentucky. Coach Pope needs to do everything in his power to make sure this Zoom call goes well, and the Wildcats land the former Jacksonville State guard Pierre Jr.
If Pierre Jr. is thrown into a backcourt with Jasper Johnson, Acaden Lewis, Collin Chandler, and Oweh, the Wildcats are going to be in for a dominant season.