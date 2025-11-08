Kentucky is now leading for a top 10 2026 prospect
One of the top players in 2026 is continuing to inch closer towards a decision, and Kentucky has regained momentum. According to KSR's Jacob Polacheck, who was the first to post the intel, the Wildcats have seemed to have regained the lead for 2026 top 10 forward Christian Collins. Since Polacheck broke the news, others have since began to confirm that Kentucky is now looking like the leader.
This is huge news for Kentucky and Mark Pope, as USC was looking like the favorite for a few weeks and as a decision still looms, but Kentucky has worked to regain the lead for the top 10 prospect, but don't be surprised if Collins' recruitment continues to flip back and forth. There was speculation that Collins would announce his commitment two weeks ago, but amid that speculation, a source close to the five-star forward told Kentucky Wildcats on SI there was no date set for a decision, hinting that a decision wouldn't be coming that week. Now, with the signing period beginning next week, Collins may now be nearing an announcement, and Kentucky is in really good position.
Collins, who is a native of Bellflower, CA, has some connections with Kentucky assistant Jason Hart, which has been worth keeping tabs on as his recruitment has gone on. Hart has known Collins and his family since his freshman year of high school, as his son went to the same school as Christian. "I've had a previous acquaintance or connection with Jason Hart, he's from LA. I've seen Jason since Christian was in ninth grade," his mother told Kentucky Wildcats on SI back in July. Is the connection worth considering when making a decision? "I take it into consideration, but whatever the best is for Christian, that's what I'm looking for."
Fast-forward to October, and that connection, along with Hart's ties with the LA area could be paying off. In a previous interview with Kentucky Wildcats on SI, Collins' mother spoke about what her son is looking for in a school. "His major is going to be business, so we're going to want to look into a strong academic program," Collins said. "I would say strength and conditioning, making sure that his mental health is good, making sure that there's a good schedule for him to accomplish his goals, as well as put him in a position to win a championship."
Kentucky has a strong business major and championship pedigree, which could also bode well as we look to head into the final stretch of the recruitment. Can Kentucky beat the home-state school USC and give Pope his first ever top 10 prospect?