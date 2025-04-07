Kentucky is predicted to land one of the best PF's in the transfer portal
Kentucky has landed two guards in the portal at this point in Kam Williams and Jaland Lowe, so now Mark Pope and his staff are looking for some payers to fill some holes in the frontcourt.
With Andrew Carr and Ansley Almonor out of eligibility, the power forward position is the most important area for this staff to fill with a great player.
From the start, the Wildcats have been going after former Robert Morris power forward Alvaro Folgueiras. The sophomore power forward averaged 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season for the Colonials while shooting 54.8% from the field and 41.3% from three.
The forward from Spain is one of the best players in the portal and plays the perfect style of ball to fit into what Kentucky does.
Recently, On3's Pete Nakos predicted Kentucky to land Folgueiras, and this would be a massive addition for Coach Pope at the Wildcat's top position of need.
Folgueiras also averaged 3.2 assists per game as he is a great passer, which is a must for bigs in Pope's system.
With the addition of Lowe and Williams plus more than likely returning Otega Oweh, if Kentucky is able to land Folgueiras, the Wildcats will be in a great spot to have an elite roster next season.
Folgueiras is the perfect player to fit this system, and a decision is likely coming soon for the Spanish forward.
If Kentucky is able to land the 6'9, 215-pound forward, Kentucky will be in a great spot to have a dominant frontcourt.