Kentucky is turning up the pressure with this talented transfer guard

At this point, BBN knows all about Kentucky's most prioritized targets, as Zoom Diallo, Rob Wright, Donnie Freeman, Jalen Cox, all have or are expected to visit Lexington within the next week. You can add a new name as a possibility to join that list. After meeting with Mark Pope for an in-home visit this past weekend, Furman guard Alex Wilkins is eying a visit to Lexington, according to KSR's Jacob Polacheck.

Kentucky is trying their absolute hardest to land one of Zoom Diallo or Rob Wright as PG1, with Cox being one they are pitching to come off the bench in a key backup role, one that Kentucky fans know is massively important after what they went through last season. But with Wilkins, he is able to slide perfectly into the starting shooting guard role. At 6-5, Wilkins is a crafty scorer that would be excellent in Mark Pope's system. This past season at Furman, he averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game, shooting 46.0% overall and 32.8% from three. His best game included a 34-point game where he shot 10-17 overall, including 4-7 from deep and 10-10 at the line.

It's worth noting that Wilkins played point guard for the Paladins last season, but he is definitely a combo guard that can easily slide into the two-spot, especially given how much of a scoring mentality he has. Last season, Wilkins earned All-Southern Conference Team honors, as well as being named the MVP of its tournament. Who are the other schools involved in the 6-5 guard's recruitment? UConn, Kansas, Syracuse and Alabama are some of the other main contenders.

Pairing Wilkins alongside a guy like Rob Wright or even Zoom Diallo, who has had some Arizona buzz attached to him lately, would be an excellent and underrated get. On3 has him listed as a shooting guard, where he is 9th at that position in the entire portal. A guy that averaged 17 a game last season and has the tendency to go off for 30 on any given night is someone the fans would love. You have to get a star point guard with scorers, which is exactly what the staff is trying to do. With Diallo already previously on campus and guys like Wright, Tyran Stokes (#1 in 2026 class) and Donnie Freeman on campus this week, they are trying to make a home run splash on the recruiting trail.

Wilkins would be the perfect complimentary peice as a scoring guard if Pope can find a way to make a splash that has BBN buzzing with the potential of it happening. For more to keep up with what's happening, check out our transfer portal tracker.