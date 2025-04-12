Kentucky lands a 6-11 Croatian big man to add to its frontcourt
After moving on from Robert Morris transfer big man Alvaro Folgueiras, Kentucky has made up for it after landing a surprise commitment from Croatian big man Andija Jelavic, first reported by ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The athletic 6-11 big is seen as one of the top European prospects looking to play college basketball next season. The Wildcats have landed an international prospect with a ton of upside.
Jelavic, who played with Mega MIS in Serbia, has shown a lot of improvement in his time there and has now cemented himself as one of the more promising international prospects. The Wildcats wanted a big man that can stretch the floor to compliment the physicality they already have in Mo Dioubate, Jayden Quaintance, Malachi Moreno and Brandon Garrison. Having a player like Jelavic in the frontcourt adds some much-needed flexibility when it comes to the way Mark Pope likes to run his offense.
Last season, the 6-10 big man averaged 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 50.3 percent overall, 32.3 percent from three-point range and even 60.2 percent from inside the arc. Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff began their transfer portal search by getting athletic guards and prioritizing improving defensively and with physicality in the frontcourt, but they now have a really nice frontcourt piece that can help space things out. Jelavic finished last season having 15 games with double-digit scoring, his best performance being 23 points on 9-10 shooting, 3-4 from deep, 14 rebounds, 2 assists and a block.
Kentucky got what they needed in the frontcourt, a complimentary piece that will play a big role in Mark Pope's offense next season in Jelavic, one of the more sought-after international prospects taking the college route. Check out some of his highlights below.