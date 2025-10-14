Kentucky legend Anthony Davis took a shot at his Maverick teammates who attended Duke
Just like college basketball is right around the corner, so is the NBA season, so a bunch of former Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for the season. One of the Wildcats who is getting ready for the season is Anthony Davis, as he prepares for his first full season with the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavericks have three former number one overall picks. Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, and, of course, Davis. Both Irving and Flagg went to Duke, while Davis went to Kentucky.
Recently, these three took a photograph together, holding up one finger to signify they were all the first overall pick. After this picture was taken, Davis was asked to break it down, and he poked some fun at the expense of Duke.
Here is what Davis had to say, "I'm looking at three number one picks, two that went to a school you can't spell without the University of Kentucky, without UK. You can't spell Duke without UK. They're holding up the number ones for me because I am the only one who won a National Championship out of these three."
Obviously, Davis was the superstar for Kentucky's National Title team under John Calipari, which led to the Pelicans taking him with the number one overall pick. Now Davis has been a star in the NBA for years and won the bubble title during COVID.
Davis was sent over to the Mavericks for Luka Doncic last season, and now with Irving and this year's number one pick, Flagg, the Mavs should be one of the better teams in the league.
Last season Davis averaged 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game but only ended up playing nine games for the Mavs before an injury.
Now this season, with Davis back on the floor, the Mavericks are in a win-now mentality, trying to win a title while Davis and Irving still have a little gas in the tank.
It was great to see Davis take a fun shot at his two teammates who went to Duke, as this is a fun part of this rivalry. Kentucky and Duke are two of the greatest programs in college basketball history, so they have every right to pass jabs at one another.
The Mavericks will be one of the most fun teams to watch this season as Flagg begins his NBA career and the former Wildcat Davis looks to put up elite numbers once again.