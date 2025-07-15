Colts Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Will Indianapolis Put Together a Winning Season?)
While they managed to hang in the AFC playoff race last year until a Week 17 loss to the Giants, the 8–9 finish felt more like an indictment of the conference’s imbalance than a testament to Indianapolis’ readiness.
The Colts enter the 2025 season with more questions than answers, particularly under center, where Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones present unclear stability.
Here’s how the Colts project to compete in 2025.
Indianapolis Colts 2025 Win Total Odds
- Over 7.5: +125
- Under 7.5: -145
Quarterback Uncertainty in Indianapolis Keeps the Colts Stagnant
In his first two years as head coach, Shane Steichen has kept the Colts surprisingly competitive, finishing second in the AFC South each time. But his next task — navigating a murky quarterback situation between Richardson and Jones — could prove far trickier.
Neither Richardson nor Jones inspires a great deal of confidence as a long-term solution, and it's possible the position battle lingers into the regular season. Richardson’s dual-threat upside could be tantalizing, but it remains mostly theoretical due to injuries and inconsistencies.
Jones, meanwhile, is coming off a painful ending with the Giants and seems more like a placeholder than a savior. Given that the Colts ranked in the bottom third of the league in most passing metrics last year, it’s no surprise their offensive identity leans heavily on the ground game.
That ground game, however, also carries some concerns. Jonathan Taylor was back to being one of the NFL’s most productive rushers in 2024, posting over 1,400 yards in just 14 games. The Colts finished top 10 in both rushing yards and touchdowns. But his durability remains a legitimate issue.
With defenses likely to stack the box and dare Richardson or Jones to beat them through the air, it’s fair to wonder how long that formula can hold up, especially early in the season, when matchups with the Broncos and Rams pose stiff challenges.
Indianapolis hasn’t won the AFC South since 2014, and while the division remains wide open, the Colts still lag behind the Texans, Jaguars, and even the rebuilding Titans in quarterback clarity and momentum.
With a win total of 7.5 set leaning toward the under, oddsmakers seem torn — and so should bettors. History suggests Indy will once again be stuck in the middle: too competent to bottom out, too flawed to break through. Another 7–9 win season feels like the ceiling unless Richardson makes a leap no one is forecasting.
