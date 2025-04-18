Kentucky native Trent Noah will return for another season under Mark Pope
Kentucky is getting one of their own back next season to suit up in the blue and white again. On Friday, Trent Noah announced he would be returning to Kentucky for another season in Lexington and it comes to no surprise to Kentucky fans, with the caption 'Still chasing 9' on the social media post. Noah showed flashes on the court last season, but that and his charisma for representing Kentucky really adds to why he is such a fan favorite.
The 6-5 guard and Harlan County, KY native showed up when the team needed him the most last season. When Kentucky was faced with injuries to Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa, Mark Pope knew the bench would step up, and Noah was one who stepped up the most in an expanded role when he was called to do so. In his freshman season, Noah averaged 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, shooting 45.1 percent overall and 33.3 percent from three-point range. He played double-digit minutes in 14 of his 24 games played last season.
Noah's best game came against Tennessee in Rupp Arena, where he had 11 points on 3-4 shooting, all from beyond the arc, adding 2 rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes played. He stepped up in his expanded role when the team needed it, and he is bringing that attitude back to Lexington for his sophomore campaign.
His love for Kentucky showed last season on and off of the court, and it rubbed off on his teammates, a squad full of representing the name across their chest in Mark Pope's first season as head coach at Kentucky. Noah is bringing back exactly that for another season.