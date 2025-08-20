Kentucky PG Jaland Lowe has a lot of people to prove wrong this season
There has been a lot of negativity surrounding Jaland Lowe from some rival fan bases of the Kentucky Wildcats, but the Pitt transfer is ready to prove everyone wrong.
Last season at Pitt, Lowe led the team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game, but the argument many have been making against Lowe is due to his shooting percentages. For the Panthers last year, Lowe shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three.
During the 2023-24 season, Lowe shot 35.2% from three, so he has proven that he can put up good numbers from deep, and Big Blue Nation is hoping he will do that again this season.
At Pitt last season, Lowe was one of the only sources of offense this team had, which led to him having to force up some questionable shots. This is not going to be the case for the Wildcats this season, as in the Mark Pope offense, Lowe will be getting better looks.
Coach Pope has one of the best offensive systems in college basketball, and this will lead to Lowe getting some of the best looks of his entire college career.
Those who don't believe Lowe is going to be all that good at Kentucky are simply looking at a stat sheet and saying, "Well, nothing is going to change." This just isn't the case. Lowe shot the ball over 14 times a game last season, and this year, he won't be taking as many crazy shots.
Lowe has a real shot to be an All-SEC type of guard for Pope and the Wildcats this season, and he will quiet those who don't believe he will be successful in the SEC.
All of the reports out of summer practice have been the same, and they say Lowe is one of the best players on the floor. Coach Pope has had nothing but excellent things to say about Lowe, and for good reason.
Because of his shooting percentages, Lowe has been catching a lot of strays from rival fanbases, but he will soon be able to shush those haters when he puts up massive numbers in Lexington.