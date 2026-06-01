Kentucky's centers could be a top shot blocking duo in college basketball

One thing that has been a bit frustrating during the start of the Mark Pope era has been rim protection, and I believe that is going to be much better next season. Last season as a true freshman, seven-footer Malachi Moreno averaged 1.47 blocks per game, which had him 84th in the nation in blocks per game. When watching Moreno play, it is clear that he is going to improve a ton as a shot blocker with age and added muscle.

The other center that Pope added to the roster is former Washington big man Franck Kepnang, who averaged 2.07 blocks per game, which was good for the 21st-best in college basketball. I have a feeling that this season, with Moreno playing closer to 28 minutes per game, he is going to average close to 2.5 blocks per game.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) shoots over Missouri Tigers center Shawn Phillips Jr. (15) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Last season, the concern with Moreno was his physicality, and this will be a priority for the Wildcats in the offseason to improve, and step one will be for him to add some more muscle. If Moreno does this, he will be a top ten shot blocker in the nation next season, and the Wildcats will have a top 25 shot blocker in the nation coming off the bench in Kepnang.

What this means is that when the opposing team come into the paint against the Wildcats next season, they better expect to see a lot of shots sent back in their face. On top of just Moreno and Kenpang, the Wildcats have a ton of athleticism all over the roster, and this will lead to a lot of shots being blocked.

Jan 14, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) dunks the ball while guarded by Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Last season, the Wildcats were 35th nationally in blocks per game, and if Moreno and Kepnang have the season that I expect them to, the Wildcats could be top ten nationally in this metric next season. Defense has been an issue for the Wildcats during the Pope tenure, but shot blocking down low and rebounding could change that in the third year of the Pope era.

Sometimes, shot blocking is more than just the stat, but if a team sends a lot of shots back, it gets in the head of the opponent. This is why having a few centers who are good shot blockers is good for a team in many different ways. This will be something to pay attention to for the Wildcats next season.

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